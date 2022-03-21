When you think of skateboarding, your mind probably jumps right to amped-up Mercs from Mercedes-AMG. After all, nothing says kickflips and wallrides like a $160,000 AMG G63, right? That's actually one of four special AMG art cars recently unveiled a new collaboration between the automaker and Palace Skateboards. 

Specifically, the folks at Affalterbach turned a creative eye to the A45 S, the aforementioned G63, an SL63, and an AMG GT63. These Palace Edition vehicles are all one-off creations, with each design paying homage to one of four major cities where Palace Skateboards opened flagship stores: Tokyo, Los Angeles, New York, and London. The final interpretations are obviously different, but each vehicle utilizes a seven-layer exterior finish to create a color-shifting effect. They also feature special badging and Palace logos, and all were created at the AMG Performance Studio in Affalterbach.

Let's take a quick look at each car to see what all the fuss is about.

Mercedes-AMG A45 Palace Edition "Tiger London"

Mercedes-AMG and Palace Skateboards Art Cars (2022)

Merc's hot hatchback is tasked with representing London, shimmering in a red-blue color shift exterior with a large Palace logo on the doors and an even larger tiger head on the hood. Inside, you'll find red-blue seats that match the paint job. Mercedes says this art car is a tribute to the UK custom car scene through the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s.

Mercedes-AMG SL63 Palace Edition "Sunset LA"

Mercedes-AMG and Palace Skateboards Art Cars (2022)

Summer never ends in perpetually sunny Southern California, and that's the motif for this custom convertible. Shifting from yellow to orange, the SL63 is a bit more subtle than the A45 with Palace emblazoned on the sides and a modest logo on the hood.

Mercedes-AMG GT63 Palace Edition "Neon Fade New York"

Mercedes-AMG and Palace Skateboards Art Cars (2022)

There's nothing subtle about neon green, though you'll only see it on this AMG GT63 four-door from a certain angle. Otherwise, it's black, representing bright lights and busy streets in the city that never sleeps. Like the A45, this GT63 also gets two-tone green/black seats for the interior.

Mercedes-AMG G63 Palace Edition "Space Horse Tokyo"

Mercedes-AMG and Palace Skateboards Art Cars (2022)

Boasting white/blue exterior, this G-Class carries images of a charging horse on both sides. A backdrop of stars behind the horse adds to the message, which according to Mercedes pays homage to sci-fi/fantasy culture in Tokyo. No, it's not a Gundam riding a horse, or a transforming horse robot. It's just a horse.

You can't buy any of these vehicles for your skatepark. But Mercedes does say that apparel in a related 23-piece collection goes on sale through Palace Skateboards starting March 25.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

