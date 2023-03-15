Listen to this article

BMW has been testing the next-generation 5 Series for more than a year now but we haven’t seen any official teaser images so far. Today, the Bavarian company releases the first early preview of the mid-size model through an image showing its all-electric variant hidden under a cover. BMW also announces the arrival of a battery-powered wagon version, as well as a 5 Series M model with an electric powertrain.

The Munich-based manufacturer says the global launch of the new 5 Series in sedan form is scheduled for October this year and will also include the i5 Sedan. Next year, we will also see the i5 Touring for the European markets, where the long-roof 5er continues to be “very popular,” according to Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW. Speaking during the company’s annual conference earlier today, Zipse also announced the arrival of an electric M version.

Gallery: New BMW i5 M60 Spy Shots At Nurburgring

18 Photos

“The all-electric BMW i4 M50 shows how BMW blends dynamic performance and electric mobility to perfection. It was the best-selling BMW M model worldwide in 2022. A fully electric Performance model from BMW M GmbH will also be included in the new BMW 5 Series Sedan lineup.”

Little is known about this M-branded performance electric vehicle so far, though an educated guess based on the powertrain of the i4 M50 would be a dual-motor powertrain. In the i4, it has 536 horsepower and 586 pound-feet of torque, giving the vehicle a 0-62 miles per hour sprint of time 3.9 seconds. We can’t confirm whether the M version of the i5 – possibly called the i5 M60 – would get more power but that would make sense considering it will sit higher in the brand’s hierarchy and will be bigger and slightly heavier.

For those not ready to switch to a battery-powered 5 Series yet, BMW says plug-in hybrid, gasoline, and diesel engines will also be available for the new generation model depending on the region. The combustion powertrains will be fitted with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. On the tech front, the recently announced BMW iDrive 8.5 infotainment system will be standard across the range.