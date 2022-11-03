Listen to this article

New spy photos capture the upcoming BMW i5 electric sedan testing at the Nurburgring race track. We’ve sporadically spotted the car out testing over the year wearing various camouflage disguises, with the latest test vehicle sporting a tight-fitting camouflage wrap.

The new photos appear to show the hotter i5 M60, which looks quite similar to a previously spied test vehicle. At the front, the exposed closed-off grille features a covered but not hidden M-shaped badge. The larger brakes, red brake calipers, and subtle trunk spoiler further indicate that this is a performance variant. However, this isn’t the M5.

We don’t have any powertrain details yet, and the rumor mill has been dry. The i5 M60 should be the most potent 5 Series model available next to the full-fat M5 model. This proper M car will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain that produces a stout 644 horsepower (480 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque. While we don’t know what the i5 M60 will offer, we can look to the iX M60 for clues. The electric SUV delivers 611 hp (449 kW) from its dual-motor setup, but BMW could dial that back for the sedan.

That shouldn’t be a big deal in the smaller, lighter, and, hopefully, nimbler i5. With its smaller footprint, the EV should handle better than the iX and be much more fun to drive. However, BMW is preparing a new 3 Series EV that will ride on its Neue Klasse platform, which should be even more enjoyable to drive than the i5.

The i5 should follow the rest of the 5 Series lineup by adopting the brand’s iDrive 8 setup. This will give the EV a dual-screen layout on the dash paired with the latest in-car features.

BMW hasn’t made any indication as to when the new i5 could debut. All signs point to the company revealing the EV sometime early next year, but there is enough time left in 2022 for BMW to surprise us. The 5 Series and the electric i5 could be on sale by the end of 2023.