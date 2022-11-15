Listen to this article

Even in stock form, the BMW M3 is among the most powerful performance sedans in the world. There have always been customers who want power though, and this is where G-Power comes to help. The tuning specialists from Germany have a new package for Bavaria’s speedy saloon and it brings a healthy power increase over the stock figures. You can select one of three available power kits and take the 3.0-liter inline-six engine’s output to the desired level of power.

The so-called G3M Bi-Turbo retains the original car’s S58 twin-turbocharged mill but replaces its OEM software with a custom code. Together with a new exhaust system and other minor hardware upgrades, the 3.0 L6 now generates up to 720 horsepower (529 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque in the range-topping version. There are also less powerful 670-hp (493-kW) and 620-hp (456-kW) variants using the same hardware but a different engine control unit (ECU).

Gallery: BMW M3 by G-Power

41 Photos

G-Power also introduces a new and more aggressive appearance that matches the increased output. There’s a carbon-fiber package with a new bumper splitter and side skirts. More importantly, G-Power also offers its Dynamic fixed rear wing, which can be seen on two of the three pilot cars equipped with the G3M package (see the photo gallery above).

Last but not least, there are currently two sets of wheels available – Hurrican RR forged rims (on the green car) and Hurricane RS wheels (on the matte black car). Both sets come in the same 9x20-inch / 10.5x21-inch front / rear sizes with 285/30 R20 and 295/25 R21 tires. Brand new Venturi RR and RS carbon hoods are currently under development as an addition to the already available components. These will be sold in either a naked carbon fiber finish or partially painted.

If you want a fast modified Bimmer with a long roof, just recently G-Power also introduced a tuning package for the M340i, sold in both sedan and wagon forms. With the available GP-510 package, the fast estate can be tuned to up to 510 hp (380 kW) and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm), matching the output of a stock M3 sedan or M4 coupe. Of course, BMW now also sells the M3 Touring.