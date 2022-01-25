The 2023 BMW M8 Competition Coupe, Competition Convertible, Competition Gran Coupe arrive to update the range with new interior tech, optional M Carbon bucket seats, and expanded color options. Non-Competition versions of these models are no longer available.

A minor exterior styling change is that the LED headlights now get M Shadowline inserts that add a dark accent to the lamps.

Buyers can order the M8 models in the newly available shades Skyscraper Grey, Brooklyn Grey, and Isle of Man Green. Tanzanite Blue II and Frozen Pure Grey joins the BMW Individual palette.

Like other M products in the 2022 calendar year, these vehicles are available with old-school BMW Motorsport logos on the hood, trunk, and wheel center caps as an option. The regular BMW roundel is a choice for folks who prefer that look.

Moving inside, the center infotainment display in the M8 Competition models now measures 12.3 inches, rather than 10.25 inches previously. This means that it's now the same size as the digital instrument cluster.

The updated lineup is available with optional M Carbon bucket seats. They feature exposed carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic sections, large bolsters, and illuminated M8 badges on the integrated headrests. The chairs are heated and electrically adjustable.

The upholstery for the carbon seats consists of full merino leather and Alcantara trim. A mix of Black and Midrand Beige or Black and Sakhir Orange color schemes are available. If you order these seats black Alcantara, BMW also adds black Alcantara to the dashboard and upper door panels.

The powertrain for the M8 Competition models doesn't change. They use a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 that makes 617 horsepower (460 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. An eight-speed automatic sends the power to an all-wheel-drive system. This setup allows for acceleration to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.0 seconds. The top speed is 190 mph (306 kph) with the optional M Driver’s Package.

Production of the upgraded M8 Competition range for the United States begins in March 2022. After the $995 destination fee, the coupe is $130,995; the Gran Coupe is $130,995; and the convertible is $140,495.