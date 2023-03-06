Listen to this article

Chevrolet has no plans to build a C8 Corvette with a supercharged engine, based on the rumors available so far. If you want that setup, Hennessey is ready to sell you one, though. Its H700 package boosts the 6.2-liter V8 to make 708 horsepower (528 kilowatts) and 638 pound-feet (865 Newton-meters) of torque. This video shows how the upgraded sports car performs against a stock example.

In addition to the supercharger, the H700 package includes an intercooler and cat-back exhaust. A revised engine tune makes the most of the new parts. Buyers also get a set of wheels that are 19 inches in front and 20 inches at the back with a choice of brushed aluminum, satin black, or graphite finishes. It costs $34,950 for Hennessery to add all of this equipment to a C8.

Gallery: Chevy Corvette C8 supercharged by Hennessey

10 Photos

For comparison, a stock C8 makes 490 hp (365 kW) and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm). Opting for the performance exhaust takes the output to 495 hp (369 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm). Even the Z06 has 670 hp (500 kW) and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm). The new E-Ray has 655 hp (481 kW).

This isn't an instrumented test, so we don't know exactly how much quicker the Hennessey H700 is than a standard C8. However, the visuals tell the story.

The first race is a straight-up drag race. The H700 immediately takes a lead and never gives it up. At the finish line, the supercharged model is several car lengths ahead. Plus, you can enjoy the whine from the Hennessey Corvette's supercharger.

When racing from a roll, the result at the end is the same. However, the regular C8 does just a little better at keeping up.

Doing one more roll race doesn't change things. Hennessey's car has a significant power advantage. A stock C8 isn't going to be able to keep up in a straight line.