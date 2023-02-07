Listen to this article

Hennessey has developed a comprehensive upgrade package for the regular Chevrolet Corvette C8 to significantly boost the V8's output. The mid-mounted 6.2-liter engine produces 490 hp and 465 pound-feet (630 Newton-meters) of torque in naturally aspirated form but those numbers have grown substantially after installing a supercharger. The LT2 with forced induction now pushes out a meaty 708 hp and 638 lb-ft (865 Nm).

With an extra 44 percent of horsepower and 37 percent of torque, Hennessey's H700 package "extinguishes" the Z06. The aftermarket specialist means it packs a lot more punch than the 670 hp and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) delivered by the flat-plane crank 5.5-liter "LT6" inside the Z06. The extra oomph was obtained by fitting a high-flow centrifugal supercharger, a custom air induction system with an air-to-water intercooler, and an optional cat-back exhaust.

Chevy Corvette C8 supercharged by Hennessey

The horsepower-thirsty tuner is asking $49,950 for the H700 kit tailored to the Corvette C8. For your money's worth, it's also throwing in a set of lightweight wheels (19 inches front, 20 inches rear) available with three different finishes: Satin Black, Brushed Aluminum, and Graphite. Those body graphics can be had in red, silver, white, black, or blue.

If you only want the extra power without any other modifications, the supercharger kit retails for a more attainable $34,950. Hennessey adds "H700" badging and an individually numbered plaque. Customers benefit from a three-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty and the kit is compatible with 2020-2022 Corvette coupes.

John Hennessey goes as far as to label the H700 as being "the best value high-performance supercar in the world" by offering a lot of bang for your hard-earned buck. There are no changes to the standard eight-speed, dual-clutch gearbox as Tremec's automatic transmission can handle the extra load.

Should you want an all-wheel-drive C8, the company with the bowtie emblem now has one with the 2024 E-Ray hybrid. As announced last year by General Motors President Mark Reuss, a purely electric version will follow in due course on GM's Ultium platform.