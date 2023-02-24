Listen to this article

Ford has announced that the all-electric SuperVan 4 will participate in the 101st Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) in 2023. The legendary hill climb race, which has been held for over 100 years, takes place near Colorado Springs, Colorado. Various Ford vehicles have participated in the race for several decades, and this year, the company aims to break records with the SuperVan 4.

Romain Dumas, a PPIHC record holder in 2018 with the VW ID.R, will be at the helm of the SuperVan 4. Dumas is a three-time Le Mans winner and has several EV-powered lap records. He has previously participated in the PPIHC seven times, starting his time on the mountain back in 2012.

The Ford SuperVan 4 will be powered by an all-wheel drive system that features a 50kWh ultra high-performance cell battery, making it one of the most powerful electric powertrains in the world. The van's lightweight carbon composite body, FIA specification roll cage, and adjustable regenerative braking make it an excellent hill climb-capable machine. The vehicle is part of a five-year partnership between Ford Performance and EV and R&D specialists STARD.

In its stint at Goodwood, the SuperVan silently flaunted its nearly 2,000 horsepower in the hill climb. According to Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports, the PPIHC is the perfect place to take SuperVan 4.

"Both have long, storied histories that ignite the imagination of racing fans all over the world. Both have evolved over time, and it's time to take our electric vehicle technology and put it to the test on the mountain against some of the most impressive performance vehicles in the world," Rushbrook said.

Melissa Eickhoff, PPIHC Executive Director, expressed excitement about Dumas' participation in this year's race. She noted that he consistently arrives in unique builds that are serious contenders and fun to watch, and the Ford Performance SuperVan 4 is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is set to take place on June 25, 2023. Ford Performance will reveal more details about this year's effort as the motorsport event approaches.