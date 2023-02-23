Listen to this article

Fiat is merely a shadow of its former self in Europe where it has few products and most of them are in dire need of a replacement. Parent company Stellantis will begin to address its problems pertaining to the rarified and aging lineup with two completely new products scheduled to come out later this year. The disclosure was made by Carlos Tavares, the automotive conglomerate's CEO, during this week's earnings call about 2022 results.

The 64-year-old executive born in Lisbon refused to go into details about the cars, only saying both will be completely electric. This is where the speculation begins as one of them might be Fiat's equivalent of the Jeep Avenger, which will also spawn an Alfa Romeo counterpart.

Potentially called the Fiat 600 and speculatively rendered here, the subcompact crossover is rumored to break cover on July 4 and will be made at the Tychy factory in Poland alongside its sister models. Jeep also sells its version with a gasoline engine, so we wouldn't rule out an ICE for the Italian model.

As far as the other EV is concerned, the next-generation Panda with styling derived from the 2019 Concept Centoventi is unlikely to debut until next year, so we'll exclude that. Instead, Fiat could launch a new Topolino by slapping its badge on the Citroën Ami, which is also available as an Opel Rocks-e. These are technically not electric vehicles in the truest sense of the meaning as they're both categorized as quadricycles.

There are rumors alleging Fiat aims to bring back the Multipla to replace the 500X and Tipo, but nothing is official. Even if that's the case, it won't happen until closer to the middle of the decade. Hopefully, it'll have better styling, although that issue was largely solved with the major facelift introduced in 2004, six years after the quirky car went on sale. It was eventually discontinued in 2010 but continued in China for another three years as the Zotye M300 Langyue.