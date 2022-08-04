Listen to this article

Fiat Brazil's answer to the Volkswagen Nivus (sold in Europe as the Taigo) has arrived in the form of the new Fastback after a namesake concept unveiled back in November 2018. It's a small SUV beaten with the coupe stick and mechanically related to the Pulse by riding on the same MLA platform. It's essentially an evolution of the MP1 architecture used for the Argo and Cronos.

Technical specifications have yet to be revealed, but it should be similar in size to the Pulse. The latter is 4.1 meters (161.4 inches) long, 1.77 meters (69.8 inches) wide, and 1,57 meters (62.2 inches) tall, with a wheelbase measuring 2.53 meters (99.7 inches). The new Fiat Fastback seems to have longer overhangs and we'd argue it could use a set of larger wheels. Because of the sloping roofline, the coupe-SUV is unlikely to match the Pulse's 370-liter (13 cubic feet) cargo capacity.

Our colleagues at Motor1.com Brazil believe the local launch is scheduled for October as Fiat Brazil's most expensive model after the 500e and the commercial vehicles. Rumor has it the Fastback will be sold exclusively with turbocharged engines, namely a three-cylinder 1.0-liter unit with 130 horsepower and a larger 1.3-liter mill rated at 185 hp. Depending on engine choise, the coupe-SUV is expected to have a six-speed automatic and a CVT.

Images of the interior have not been released, but logic tells us the cabin will be largely carried over from the Pulse. That means a seven-inch digital instrument cluster is going to sit alongside a 10.1-inch touchscreen while retaining separate controls for the climate settings. Headroom for rear passengers could take a hit because of the lowered roofline.

Fiat Pulse interior Fiat Pulse interior

We wouldn’t hold our breath for Stellantis to bring the Fastback to Europe where it would take on the VW Taigo. Disappointingly, Fiat is much more active in South America than on the Old Continent and that’s unlikely to change in the foreseeable future.