With only 150 units to be produced, the Aston Martin Valkyrie in whatever finish is a rare sight. We usually see them in videos and photos sporting a loud body color, most often in green, red, or even yellow. However, as the car is up to the customer's specifications, there are those who'd like to keep their hybrid supercar flying under the radar.

Case in point: an Aston Martin Valkyrie with an exposed carbon fiber body finish. It's one of the few examples built, caught at Coffee & Machine in the UK by supercar spotter TFJJ. Unsurprisingly, the car was surrounded by people, which are basking in the glory of the supercar named after a deity from Norse mythology.

While the Valkyrie features a sleek and aerodynamic design with a low-slung body and dramatic curves, one of the highlights in the video was the car's prowling V12 engine under its hood. The hybrid drivetrain is a chorus of a Cosworth-developed naturally aspirated 6.5-liter 12-pot mill, which produces 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts) and revs up to 11,000 RPM.

The intensity of that V12 is captured in the video, especially during heavy acceleration, which was also captured in the footage.

There's also an electric motor that supports the engine, delivering an additional 160 hp (119 kW). This motor is connected to a sophisticated battery system developed by Rimac that offers an electric-only range of up to 15 miles (24 kilometers).

Obviously, the main subject of this video was the Valkyrie's impressive weight. Tipping the scales just above 1,000 kilograms (2,205 pounds), the vehicle is incredibly light for a hybrid hypercar. This is thanks primarily to the extensive use of lightweight materials such as carbon fiber and titanium – both pricey materials to use (and repair, heavens forbid).

For this particular unit, the owner didn't bother to cover the carbon fiber body with paint – just in case the car doesn't look expensive enough. Of note, the Red Bull Racing-developed hypercar has a whopping starting price tag of around $3.2 million.