The BMW M3 Touring blends the performance of the sport sedan with the utility of a wagon. In this video, a driver opens up the long-roof model on the autobahn to see how fast it can go.

The clip starts with the M3 Touring sliding around a bit and speeding down rural roads. The wagon makes a properly aggressive sound to fit the sporty body.

Gallery: 2023 BMW M3 Touring

81 Photos

As a refresher, the M3 Touring packs a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six making 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts or 510 metric hp) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque. The drivetrain consists of an eight-speed automatic gearbox and xDrive all-wheel-drive system with a selectable rear-drive mode.

The factory specs say the wagon can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.6 seconds. The standard top speed is 155 mph (249 kph), and the M Driver's Package raises the maximum velocity to 174 mph (280 kph).

This video suggests a driver might be able to go even faster in the M3 Touring. At its fastest in this clip, the speedometer shows 179 mph (288 kph). Even the GPS shows the car going 177 mph (285 kph).

The M3 Touring weighs around 200 pounds (91 kilograms) more than the sedan variant. Utility improves over the four-door by having 53.3 cubic feet (1,509 liters) of cargo space with the rear seats folded.

The M3 Touring's cabin features a curved display that combines a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen into a single bezel. For this model, there are M-specific displays

Deliveries of the M3 Touring began in Germany and the United Kingdom in December 2022. BMW will also sell the speedy wagon in other European countries, parts of Asia, and Australia. However, the brand won't sell them in the United States or China.

For more discussion about the BMW M3 Touring, check out this episode of the Rambling About Cars podcast.