Listen to this article

The world’s largest Ferrari-only event isn’t based in Italy, but in Florida. The Palm Beach Cavallino Classic Concorso d'Eleganza holds this distinction, hosting Ferraris from all eras of the company’s long history.

Taking place January 26-29 in Palm Beach, one doesn’t need to own a Ferrari to enjoy the action and this year’s event is special. The Italian brand pays homage to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

Among the many Ferraris gracing the lawn for the Concours on Saturday, January 28, will be cars that have raced at Le Mans over the years. Ferrari’s first appearance at the endurance race came in 1949; it marked the start of a legacy leading to dozens of class wins and nine overall victories. As such, this year’s Cavallino Classic Concorso d'Eleganza at The Breakers Hotel is a rare opportunity to see some of these special vehicles together in one location, competing for the attention of judges and spectators alike in a dedicated Le Mans category.

"Ferrari has been a major protagonist in Le Mans for decades, and we felt the need to celebrate this incredible milestone with a great lineup of Ferraris that made the history of the world's most celebrated race," said Cavallino and Canossa Chairman and CEO Luigi Orlandini. "In 2022 we celebrated the 75th anniversary of Ferrari with a special lineup of cars representing each year of the history of the marque, now we want to pay homage to another icon of motor racing: the 24 Hours of Le Mans."

With the Concours complete, attendees have an opportunity to experience an authentic Italian dinner and charity auction following the awards ceremony.

The Concorso d'Eleganza on Saturday is certainly a favorite for everyone, but the four-day event actually begins on Thursday with a track day at The Concours Club. Friday is reserved for cruising along Florida’s coastal highways in the Tour d’Eleganza. Sunday is a relaxing day at Mar-a-Lago with more beautiful cars, this time opened up to other makes and models for perusing during a special brunch.

Gallery: 32nd Palm Beach Cavallino Classic Concorso d' Eleganza Preview

12 Photos

As one of the largest winter automotive events in the world, the Palm Beach Cavallino Classic Concorso d'Eleganza is always an exciting experience filled with beautiful cars, exquisite food, incredible scenery, and more. Tickets are available for Ferrari owners and enthusiasts online at Cavallino.com, with portions of ticket prices going to charity. You can also join other enthusiasts and attendees in discussions on this year's Classic at FerrariChat.