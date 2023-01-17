Listen to this article

Personnel changes at Mercedes-Benz are happening. Announced in a press release, the role changes list key top management positions, including the CEO role for Mercedes-AMG at Affalterbach.

Philipp Schiemer, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH & Head of the Top End Vehicle (TEV) Group, is leaving Mercedes-AMG GmbH. He will take on a new role at Mercedes-Benz AG on April 1, 2023, tasked with establishing the Top End Customer and Community Management function.

Schiemer was appointed as CEO of Mercedes-AMG in 2020 and is credited for playing a vital role in the success of Mercedes-AMG and in driving the Maybach and G-Class product campaigns forward.

Michael Schiebe will succeed Schiemer

Michael Schiebe will replace Philipp Schiemer as the CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH & Head of the Top End Vehicle (TEV) Group on March 1, 2023. Schiebe is currently the Chief of Staff to the Chairman of the Board of Management & Head of the Corporate Office. He will report directly to Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, responsible for Development and Procurement.

Schiebe will be leading the Mercedes-AMG performance brand into the future, particularly with electrification involved. This was previewed with the Mercedes-AMG Vision AMG Concept, which was shown last year. The concept vehicle was riding on a dedicated AMG.EA architecture, with drivetrain components being developed from scratch.

Other key role changes at Mercedes-Benz include a retirement. After 34 years with Mercedes-Benz, Wolf-Dieter Kurz will close out his professional career as Head of Product Strategy & Steering on March 31, 2023. Kurz's is credited for the success of the current Mercedes-Benz product portfolio, along with the implementation of changes to the automaker's product portfolio under its strategy.

Oliver Thöne, currently Head of Production Planning Mercedes-Benz Cars, will succeed Kurz as Head of Product Strategy & Steering on March 1, 2023.

"The success of Mercedes-Benz is above all one thing: a team effort. Some of our colleagues who have been instrumental to our success over many years are now starting new chapters in their lives – they are going into well-deserved retirement or continuing to evolve their careers beyond our company. I would like to wholeheartedly express my sincerest gratitude for their tireless efforts, and want to wish them all the very best for the future," said Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.