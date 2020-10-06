The last few months have seen Mercedes reveal the all-new S-Class and the revamped E-Class. Many of its other models received updates and tweaks, but today the automaker laid out its vision for the future at its virtual investor and analyst conference. The automaker detailed an ambitious plan that’d see electrified vehicles account for more than half of the company’s global sales by 2030, and it’ll do that by expanding its sub-brands.

The automaker’s plan is to grow AMG, Maybach, and the G-Class. Each of those will “go electric.” It’ll happen soon, too, while coinciding with new all-electric EQ models, with the first, the EQS, arriving in 2021. Following that will be the EQE, the EQS SUV, and the EQE SUV. The EQS, and others, will ride on the automaker’s large-car Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) platform and offer more than 700 kilometers (434 miles) of range on the (forgiving) WLTP test cycle.

Next year will also see AMG’s electrification journey begin, which we expect means we’ll see some form of a high-powered hybrid. Mercedes will double Maybach’s size as it also begins offering electrified vehicles. Details about expanding the G are scarce, with Mercedes only saying, “The legend will grow, and will electrify.” However, these are just the first of several electrified models the automaker is planning to offer.

In 2025, Mercedes will have its second dedicated electric platform called the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) available, which will underpin compact and medium-sized vehicles. Paired with its electrified onslaught is the development of its proprietary MB.OS operating system, set for a 2024 launch. The automaker also has its Vision EQXX technology program, which aims to build an EV with exceptional range and efficiency. It’ll be exciting to see where electrification can take Mercedes, AMG, Maybach, and the G-Class while the EQ brand charges full-speed ahead.