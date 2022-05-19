Listen to this article

The Mercedes-AMG Vision AMG Concept takes the sporty brand into the future by previewing an upcoming electric performance car. The debut focuses on the model's exterior appearance and is light on technical details.

"With this study, we are now offering a first glimpse of how we are transferring the AMG DNA into the all-electric future, starting in 2025," Philipp Schiemer, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH, said in the announcement. It's ambiguous, but this might be an indication of when we could see a production version of the Vison AMG.

The Vision AMG rides on the dedicated AMG.EA architecture. The company is developing the drivetrain components from scratch. Power comes from axial flux motors from the Mercedes subsidiary YASA. There are no output details, but the automaker claims these units produce “substantially more power than conventional electric motors.”

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG Vision AMG Concept

41 Photos

The Vision AMG features a long wheelbase with short overhangs and a low-slung body. There are pronounced fenders that cover the large wheels, which have an F1-inspired look.

In front, the concept has a fresh take on the Panamericana grille with vertical slats. EVs don't need actual openings, though. In this case, there's a body-color center section with illuminated uprights. The surround also lights up.

The headlights feature three elements that evoke the shape of Mercedes-Benz's iconic star logo. The ones on the inside connect to an illuminated strip on the tip of the hood.

A steeply raked A-pillar flows into a roof that tapers down into a teardrop shape. Along the sides, Mercedes paints the windows in the same Alubeam Silver as the rest of the body. Tiny stalks function as the side mirrors.

The short rear deck features an active spoiler. The illumination on the tip of it wraps around the flank of the body running all the way to the rear wheel well. The tail has three brake lamps on each side, and the lights have a three-dimensional design that immediately evokes the appearance of exhaust pipes. Below them, there's a black diffuser.

The Vision AMG wears a few styling cues from the Mercedes Formula One car. For example, the teal accents along the side sills and diffuser are similar to the racer. Both have the Mercedes star motif decorating the rear of the body, too.

None of Mercedes' images or statements offer any indication of what the Vision AMG looks like on the inside.