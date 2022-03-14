The Nissan GT-R in R35 guise was launched back in 2007 but is still regarded as one of the most capable supercars in the world. A brand new successor may or may not be in the cards, though in certain areas around the globe the Japanese manufacturer is already discontinuing the current generation of the Godzilla. Following Nissan Australia’s decision to cancel the GT-R in the Land Down Under due to stricter crash regulations, it seems that Europe is also saying goodbye to the performance vehicle.

According to Autoblog.nl, the GT-R is no longer available in many European countries. While you can still probably order one in Germany and Belgium, for example, Nissan’s dealers in The Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and other countries are not accepting orders for the supercar. Also, the company’s official sites in those countries are not listing the GT-R. The Dutch publication also got confirmation from Nissan that the Godzilla is leaving the European market, at least for now, due to the continent’s stricter emissions standards.

Autoblog.nl makes the note that the GT-R was already a very expensive car in the country and was it very difficult for dealers to sell it. The last time it was available in The Netherlands, the base price of the standard GT-R was €183,000, while the GT-R Nismo started at about €303,000. Translating this into US money, this equals $200,000 and about $332,000, respectively. As a side note, we were not able to find a starting price for the GT-R on Nissan’s German website.

The good news is you are still able to order a new 2021 GT-R in the United States. Prices for the 2021 model year kick off at $113,540, making the supercar way more affordable than in Europe. There’s no 2022 model available on Nissan's US site, though the GT-R Nismo is still in existence starting at $210,740 MSRP.