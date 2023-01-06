Listen to this article

After a hatchback (ID.3), three SUVs (ID.4, ID.5, ID.6), and a van (ID. Buzz), Volkswagen is about to expand its lineup of dedicated electric cars with a sedan. The peeps from Wolfsburg have been teasing this car since 2018 when the ID. Vizzion was unveiled, followed by the ID. Aero last year. At CES 2023, VW revealed the third and final concept as a closer-to-production vehicle bearing the final name – ID.7.

Its light-up camouflage with 40 layers of paint has now been meticulously removed by a third party to predict the electric sedan's production design. This is not VW's first foray into the electric sedan segment since the e-Lavida has been around in China for a few years, but the ID.7 will be the first will global availability. That will include the United States where it will join the ID.4 and the upcoming long-wheelbase ID. Buzz.

It's going to be quite large considering the latest concept has a generous wheelbase of 2.97 meters (117 inches) and an overall length of 4.94 meters (194.5 inches). It's 1.86 meters (73.2 inches) wide and 1.53 meters (60.2 inches) tall, and given the electric-only MEB platform, it should have an impressively spacious interior.

VW remains tight-lipped about the ID.7, but we do know the 2022 ID. Aero concept sat on 22-inch wheels and had a low drag coefficient of 0.23. Its unspecified battery pack had enough juice for a maximum range in the WLTP cycle of 385 miles (620 kilometers) but VW now says the ID.7 can cover up to 435 miles (700 kilometers). The figure is based on a "simulated WLTP cycle," so the EPA number will be lower.

The subsequent production model will be sold in China, Europe, and North America, with the version sold on the Old Continent to be manufactured in Emden (Germany) where the ID.4 is also assembled. The US-bound car is scheduled to go on sale next year. It'll be interesting to see whether a wagon version will follow considering the 2018 ID. Vizzion was followed a year later by a long-roof ID. Space Vizzion concept.

In the meantime, the production-ready ID.7 will break cover in the second quarter of 2022.