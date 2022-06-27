Listen to this article

Volkswagen originally intended to show the ID. Aero in April at the 2022 Beijing Motor Show. That didn't happen as the peeps from Wolfsburg had no other way but to reschedule the concept's premiere since the event was canceled because of a resurgence in coronavirus cases. The time has finally come to see what will eventually become the brand's first global electric sedan considering the e-Lavida is only sold in China.

An evolution of the ID. Vizzion from 2018, the new ID. Aero is still officially labeled as a concept car. However, it's now being presented in a closer-to-production guise with an impressively low drag coefficient of 0.23. The sleek body will help the electric sedan cover up to 385 miles (620 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle applied in Europe. It is coming to North America as well but we're expecting the EPA figure to be lower.

VW is awfully quiet about the technical specifications, only saying the ID. Aero is nearly five meters (16 feet) long and rides on 22-inch wheels. Of course, the electric sedan will ride on the MEB platform and we’re being told it’ll serve as the flagship ID. car, positioned above the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, and the China-only ID.6. Given its range-topping status, it could bear the ID.7 moniker, but nothing is official at this point.

Speaking of which, VW will sell the ID. Aero in the world's most populous country in two distinct flavors – one from FAW-VW and the other from SAIC-VW. The company has already implemented an identical strategy for other ID. models sold in China through its two local joint ventures. It's worth mentioning China will be the first to get the new EV, from the second half of next year. Europe and North America will follow.

Lest we forget VW also unveiled a wagon version of the original concept. Dubbed ID. Space Vizzion, the long-roof EV was presented in late 2019 to signal a more practical take on the midsize car. However, it's unclear whether the estate will spawn a production model for those who prefer the extra versatility but don't necessarily want an SUV.

The Aero B / ID.7 won't remain VW's largest MEB-based electric vehicle taking into consideration an Atlas-sized ID.8 SUV was announced nearly a year ago.