The Maserati MC20 doesn't need any help turning heads, but the folks at 7 Design House offer it anyway. The company's Aria body kit is now installed on the mid-engine sports car, and whoa, Nellie does it look good.

Technically speaking, we've seen this upgrade before. 7 Design House unveiled plans for the body kit in April 2021, before the MC20 was even on sale. As such, we were only treated to a few fictional renderings but now it's alive and well, featured in the photo gallery below on the car owned by 7 Design House founder and CEO Peter Eskander.

Gallery: Maserati MC20 Aria Body Kit By 7 Designs

25 Photos

The kit includes seven carbon fiber components installed all around the car. It starts at the front with a splitter, vent inserts, and canards mounted just ahead of the front wheels. Moving towards the rear, you'll find side skirts down low with a functional roof scoop at the top. The final bits at the back include a rear diffuser and spoiler. The components are designed to install on the car without the need for drilling or cutting the existing MC20 panels. As such, the body kit shaves 12.5 pounds over stock.

It's not just for looks, either. 7 Design House claims its MC20 Aria has 123 percent greater aero efficiency, all while generating over 795 pounds of downforce at 200 mph. That speed isn't exactly practical in any situation, but for drivers spending time at the track, 199 pounds of downforce at 100 mph might be of greater interest. An upgraded exhaust system is also available, adding 20 horsepower while cutting another 15 pounds of weight.

"When designing MC20 Aria, our objective was to inject racetrack aero, while maintaining pure and elegant design," said Eskander. "Each component of the kit improves performance and aesthetics, while staying true to original design DNA"

7 Design House doesn't mention pricing for the upgrade, or a timeline for when customer kits will be available. Only 25 will be made; inquiries are now being taken at the company's website.

