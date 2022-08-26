Listen to this article

German aftermarket specialist DMC has a new set of upgrades available for the Maserati MC20 supercar. It's not a wild upgrade, but it enhances the car’s visuals and tweaks the powertrain, producing more horsepower and torque than the stock variant. It's a subtle and sporty upgrade that helps the striking model stand out from other MC20s.

Visually, the supercar gets new DMC bodywork. Up front, the kit includes new fenders with GT3-like vents on top. It also receives a carbon fiber radiator grille, new side sills, and additional air inlets and outlets to help regulate the engine compartment's temperature.

Gallery: Maserati MC20 By DMC

9 Photos

At the rear, the large DMC carbon-fiber rear wing draws the most attention, and it has legs made from forged aluminum. The back also gets a bit of carbon fiber with a new rear apron and diffuser inlay. It's a subtle upgrade that gives the sleek supercar a racing appearance.

DMC also upgrades the car's powertrain, the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged Nettuno V6 engine. The stock output is 621 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (729 Newton-meters) of torque, but a fresh ECU, a new air filter, and a sports exhaust system increase its output to 705 hp (525 kW) and 646 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque.

The Maserati also gets a sports suspension upgrade. It lowers the car's center of gravity by about 30 millimeters (1.2 inches). DMC also replaces the supercar's wheels, installing staggered 20- and 21-inch forged wheels from PUR Wheels in Canada. Inside, the tuner finished the cabin in its own brand of upholstery.

Maserati waded back into the supercar market with the MC20. It debuted over two years ago and spawned the convertible version earlier this year. The Cielo recently made its debut in the US at The Quail during Monterey Car Week.

DMC's first Maserati was the Gran Turismo "Sorvano" back in 2011, just after its 2009 founding. Since then, the specialist has tuned Roll-Royces, Ferraris, and many others, and we hope to see DMC work on future Maserati models as the company revamps its lineup under the new Stellantis conglomerate.