Listen to this article

The Hyundai Motor Group has introduced two electric crossovers that are practically twins. We're talking about the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6. Both sit atop the automaker's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) platform, have the same powertrain and drivetrain, and have almost identical weights, though we can't say that they are completely identical for various reasons.

However, no matter what the similarities are between the two EVs, there will always be one winner in a drag race. YouTube's Technically Jeff documented on video a straight-line matchup between the two, which saw one winner at the end of the quarter mile.

Gallery: 2022 Kia EV6: First Drive Review

65 Photos

As mentioned, both the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are built on HMG's E-GMP platform, which also underpins the 2023 Genesis GV60. The powertrain makes up to 320 horsepower (239 kilowatts) and 446 pound-feet (605 Newton-meters) of torque, sent to all four wheels.

There's a subtle difference between the two in terms of the actual race. The Ioniq 5 comes in the SE trim, which is slightly lighter than the EV6 that comes with a trailer hitch installed. However, it's important to note that the owner of the car has already outfitted the EV6 with a set of lightweight forged Titan 7 wheels that can affect its unsprung weight and offset the added mass of the trailer hitch.

Did the lighter Ioniq 5 outrun the EV6 with its slight advantage? Judging by the video, it appeared that the driver of the EV6 jumped the start by a bit, which gave him a slim advantage off the line. The difference between the two practically stayed the same throughout the quarter mile, which tells us that had there been a fairer start, the result would have been closer.

The video atop should show you the single-round race as viewed from multiple angles. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.