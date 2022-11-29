Listen to this article

With vehicle prices still at record-high levels, drivers are holding onto their older cars longer than ever. A recent study from iSeeCars took a deep dive into the high-mileage car market, surveying over two million mainstream vehicles going back 20 years to see which brands and models last the longest. In this instance, mainstream means a model sold for at least 10 of those years. And one automaker stands above the rest.

That company is Toyota, though it likely comes as no surprise. The Japanese automaker has earned a reputation for longevity over the course of many decades, and this study helps explain why. In a ranking of the top 20 vehicles for the longest potential lifespan, Toyota holds no less than half of the spots. It's far ahead of second-place Honda, landing three vehicles on the list. Ford, GMC, and Chevrolet are tied for third with two vehicles each. Nissan just makes the cut with one vehicle, the slow-selling Titan which could end production soon.

Toyota holds six spots in the top 10, starting with the Sequoia at number one. The study shows a potential lifespan for this SUV of 296,509 miles – significantly more than the second-place vehicle which is also a Toyota, this time the Land Cruiser with a lifespan of 280,236 miles. Chevrolet scored third at 265,732 miles with the Suburban, and its GMC Yukon XL sibling takes fifth at 252,360 miles. The Toyota Tundra separates them in fourth with 256,022 miles.

The rest of the top 10 includes the Toyota Prius, Chevrolet Tahoe, Honda Ridgeline, Toyota Avalon, and Toyota Highlander Hybrid. Ford's best showing is the Expedition in 11th spot. The Nissan Titan manages 18th place. At the bottom is the Toyota Camry Hybrid with a potential lifespan of 230,547 miles.

The word potential is used liberally in the study. Vehicle longevity certainly depends on a variety of factors outside the purview of automakers, with driving style and maintenance being the most significant.

