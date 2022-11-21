Listen to this article

The "race on Sunday, sell on Monday" adage is alive and well as Ford is proud to announce the Ranger Raptor it has in some showrooms has successfully competed in the grueling 2022 Baja 1000. The road-legal race truck competed in the stock midclass category, therefore changes were not significant. It won its class since it was the only entrant, much like the Toyota Land Cruiser in the Stock Full category.

Feeding on low-carbon biofuel, the race-ready Ranger Raptor had a snorkel and a safety cage to comply with the Baja 1000 rules. It also received extra LED lights and a fire extinguisher, along with Perspex rear windows, a bed-mounted 160-liter fuel tank, and a racing harness. Ford's midsize off-roader utilized the standard front and rear suspension with Fox shocks and sat on 17-inch forged alloy wheels with 315/70 R17 BF Goodrich tires.

The Ranger Raptor completed the course in 26 hours and 21 minutes, thus being more than seven hours faster than the bigger Land Cruiser. The Blue Oval talks about a "nearly flawless run" that required "only basic maintenance and system checks alongside the refuel stops." After the endurance race, it was driven on public roads back to its base in Riverside, California.

Compared to the previous generation, Ford's new all-terrain truck has an entirely different powertrain. It has switched from a four-cylinder diesel to a larger V6 gasoline mill producing nearly 400 horsepower and 583 Nm (430 lb-ft) of torque. Due to stricter emissions regulations, Europe gets a watered-down configuration with 288 hp and 491 Nm (362 lb-ft).

Ford intends to sell the revamped Ranger in more than 180 countries around the world and has promised to bring the high-performance Raptor version to the United States and Canada next year. A company spokesperson has told us it'll be available in early 2023.