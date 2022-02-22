The Ford Ranger Raptor is all-new for 2023, and it's officially revealed. As one would expect with something wearing Blue Oval and Raptor badges, it's not a typical pickup truck. That's further evidenced by Ford releasing official photos showing the truck literally jumping through the desert. And this time, Americans can partake in all the Ranger Raptor tomfoolery.

The official word on the Ranger Raptor's North American debut comes straight from the top. Ford CEO Jim Farley welcomed the new truck in a Twitter post, stating it would be available globally including the United States and Canada.

Curiously, this wasn't mentioned in the official Ranger Raptor press release, possibly because Farley states the truck won't reach North America until 2023. It's unclear if it will be a 2023 or 2024 model at that point, and it's also unknown if the truck will undergo any significant changes for US and Canadian buyers. As it stands, the global Ranger Raptor is available with gasoline and diesel engine options offering multiple power levels.

Gallery: 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor

51 Photos

The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 is new to the Ranger, making 288 horsepower (215 kilowatts) and 362 pound-feet (491 Newton-meters) of torque for European buyers. However, in markets such as Australia and South Africa where Euro 7 emissions regulations aren't a factor, the same engine pumps out 392 hp (292 kW) and 430 lb-ft (583 Nm) of twist. Ford says the 2.0-liter diesel from the previous Ranger Raptor will carry over, but details regarding power will be revealed at a later date.

We contacted Ford in hopes of some extra insight regarding North American models, but a spokesperson told Motor1.com that details on both the new Ranger and Ranger Raptor for US and Canadian markets won't be available until early 2023. Considering the twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine currently makes 400 hp (298 kW) in the Ford Explorer ST, it's likely the US-bound Ranger Raptor will offer similar power. It will also likely be the only engine option for North America.