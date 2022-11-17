Listen to this article

The 2024 Kia Seltos debuted in South Korea in June 2022. Now, the refreshed compact crossover premieres for the United States at the Los Angeles Auto Show, including full powertrain and tech details.

In the US, the 2024 Seltos is available with an upgraded Gamma 1.6-liter turbocharged engine that now makes 195 horsepower (145 kilowatts), which is a 20-hp (15-kW) improvement in output. It hooks up to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and comes exclusively with all-wheel drive.

Gallery: 2024 Kia Seltos

4 Photos

The base engine continues to be a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder making 147 hp (110 kW) and 132 lb-ft (179 Nm). The gearbox is a CVT. Front- and all-wheel drive configurations are available.

The US-spec refreshed Seltos looks just like the version for South Korea. It has a more visually prominent grille with an available Star Map light effect. Projector LED headlights come on some models, and there is a tweaked appearance for the vertical foglights. At the back, the taillights now span the whole hatchback. Buyers can select three new exterior colors: Pluton Blue, Fusion Black, and Valais Green.

A new, rugged X-Line trim joins the Seltos lineup. It has a grille with a gunmetal finish, 18-inch wheels, a black roof rack, and gloss black trim on the doors.

See all the news about the Los Angeles Auto Show

Kia makes the updated Seltos available with a more high-tech interior. Buyers can specify a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment display. If customers don't get these giant screens, a 4.2-inch monitor is in the instrument cluster to replace the current 3.5-inch unit. The revised design for the HVAC controls retains physical buttons

The Seltos' cabin now has four USB ports – two in front and two at the back. A power liftgate and ventilated front seats are available with certain packages.

The updated Seltos will debut in the first half of 2023. Pricing will be available closer to the launch.