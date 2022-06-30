Listen to this article

It was June 2019 when Kia expanded its high-riding global lineup with the introduction of the Seltos. It wasn't until November the same year when the model celebrated its North American debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show before going on sale in the first quarter of 2020. Fast forward to today, the compact crossover is already getting a substantial update – especially inside the cabin – to remain fresh in a hugely competitive segment.

Changes start on the outside where the Seltos gets reworked headlights with new LED daytime running lights and discreetly updated vertical fog lights. Kia also changed the look of the front skid plate while the mesh grille seems a bit bigger now after moving the silver trim piece from the center to the bottom.

At the back, a light bar has been added to give the illusion of a wider vehicle while the taillights have a sharper configuration. The red reflectors have been repositioned into the plastic cladding of the bumper and there are (thankfully!) no fake exhaust tips.

2024 Kia Seltos facelift

5 Photos

Stepping inside the cabin, the 2024 Seltos comes with a thoroughly modified dashboard to accommodate the pair of 10.25-inch screens sitting side by side. The chunky gear lever is now a thing of the past as it has been replaced by a rotary switch, which is still flanked by several buttons as before. Kia also tweaked the HVAC controls, but honestly, we’re glad they’re still there and have not been swallowed by the infotainment.

In typical Hyundai/Kia/Genesis fashion, the reveal today is only about the visual changes. Full technical specifications will be disclosed next month when the 2024 Seltos will be exhibited at the Busan Motor Show in South Korea. As before, the model won't come to Europe where Kia has the similarly sized XCeed slotting above the smaller Stonic.