Listen to this article

It has been three years since we first saw the Volkswagen ID.3, the brand's first vehicle based on VW Group's modular MEB platform for electric vehicles. Yes, it was that long ago and it won't be long until VW introduces a facelifted version of the hatchback, which will have "a significant and noticeable leap forward in terms of quality, materials, and system stability."

But a facelifted version of the ID.3 isn't the only one we can expect from VW in the years to come. In fact, a high-riding version of the nameplate will also be introduced and this unofficial rendering from Motor gives us a preview of what's to come.

Gallery: 2020 Volkswagen ID.3

101 Photos

Of course, the fictional rendering above is based on the lines and other elements of VW's first-born EV. However, as a more practical and active model, the proposed ID.3 SUV here came with plastic cladding around the wheel arches and on the bumper. There's also a considerable ground clearance, which will be beneficial beyond the pavement and for not-so-ideal thoroughfares.

While the ID.3 SUV has not been named yet, VW's boss Thomas Schaefer has already confirmed its arrival in a few years, along with nine other battery-powered models launching by 2026.

The push starts with two entry-level vehicles under the ID.3, which will be a hatchback and a crossover, expected to be named ID.1 and ID.2, respectively. The ID.3 SUV or crossover will be positioned above the ID.2 in terms of pricing.

It's unsure whether the confirmed high-riding ID.3 will eventually be offered in the US or what other markets will get the model. What's sure is that the marque will be EV-only in Europe by 2033.