Earlier this year, Volkswagen unveiled the ID.X, a small performance hatchback that packed 329 horsepower (245 kilowatts) and all-wheel drive. It was up in the air if VW would push the one-off into production, though VW CEO Ralf Brandstatter confirmed to Auto Express during the Munich Motor Show this week that the ID.X will enter production. It’ll be called the ID.3 GTX, and it could debut as soon as sometime next year.

This will be the third performance offering from VW’s ID brand. However, it likely won’t get the same potent powertrain as the concept. Instead, Volkswagen is expected to install the dual-motor powertrain from the ID.4 GTX into the new ID.3 GTX. In the ID.4, the powertrain produces 295 hp (219 kW). It’s a smidge below the concept, but not by much. The added power should have it hitting 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) quicker than the larger and heavier ID.4 GTX. The concept sprinted to 62 in 5.3 seconds.

The ID.X concept also showcased a massive weight reduction, even with the dual-motor setup. The ID.X concept was 200 kilograms (441 pounds) lighter than the standard production model. However, it’s not clear if that kind of weight savings will be part of the ID.3 GTX production package, which would only help its performance specs. Another concept feature that might not make it to production is the drift mode engineered in the ID.X, though it’d be a blast to have.

Brandstatter didn’t say when we’ll see the ID.3 GTX break cover, though he did note that it would not be anytime this year. That leaves open the possibility it could debut in 2022, though that’s pure speculation. The uncertain wait doesn’t make the car any less exciting. It’s an all-wheel-drive, all-electric hatchback that could deliver nearly 300 horsepower. That sounds quite fun to us and alludes to a future VW Golf GTI.