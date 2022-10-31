Listen to this article

Mopar is attending this year’s Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas with two Ram truck concept vehicles. Both the 1500 TRX Gold Shot and 1500 Backcountry X show cars display an array of performance parts and accessories from the company’s catalog designed to help the active work-and-play-lifestyle customer.

Starting with the TRX-based concept, it has a focus on higher practicality for motocross enthusiasts thanks to a custom-designed bed step that lowers for easy access. With just a gentle push, it retracts to a stored position, while a pair of rectangular LED lights in the truck bed just behind the cab provide 4,300 lumens of light for loading and unloading when the sun is set. Additionally, the entire cargo area features a special Mopar spray-in textured bedliner to protect the surface.

Gallery: The Ram 1500 TRX Gold Shot

7 Photos

Also for protection purposes, the Hellcat-powered truck has custom metal skids at the front and at the back featuring laser-etched Mopar lettering. The front piece increases the approach angle by 2.3 degrees. New rock rails provide further protection to the side sills. At the back, two five-inch Mopar pipes round off the hardware upgrades providing a more sonorous sound from the 702-horsepower V8 engine under the hood.

The Ram 1500 Backcountry C Concept, in turn, has been designed and built for the owner “who is serious about combining work and play” and uses the RamBox cargo management system with custom-designed features. The emphasis here is on the additional secure of the storage space without compromising the functionality of the cargo area. The upgrades include the RamPack storage compartments located above the RamBox on each bedside. These large storage spaces can be opened via a carbon-fiber hatch panel.

Gallery: Ram 1500 Backcountry X

9 Photos

The RamRack, in turn, is a telescope storage-rack system, an evolution of a similar system displayed with the Mopar Heads To SEMA With 6 Wild Concepts, Vintage Jeep Ambulance concept during last year’s SEMA show. This new version uses Thule cross rails above the bed for mounting gear and accessories. Additional LED lights are mounted in each corner of the system.