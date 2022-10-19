Listen to this article

This new gallery of spy shots suggests that a new variant of the Porsche Taycan is on the way. Judging from the styling that's visible, this might be a sporty GT version of the electric sedan.

This Taycan has a splitter underneath the opening in the nose. Black tape conceals wider elements on each outer edge. It looks like there might be a canard beneath the headlights. A big sensor is on the roof above the windshield.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan Possible GT Spy Photos

14 Photos

From the side, you can see this vehicle has a prominent roll cage and racing seat in the cabin. Porsche often installs these safety components on vehicles during testing but removes them for the production version.

This Taycan rides on a set of wheels with a complex design that has five spokes with cutouts in them. There's a mix of a dark and machined finish. The big, yellow calipers indicate this car has carbon-ceramic brakes

At the back, Porsche adds a fixed wing to the tail, and there's a small decklid spoiler. The parts give this Taycan a more aggressive appearance. Below the bumper, there are vanes for the diffuser on each side.

The modifications suggest this is a meaner Taycan, but the exact identity is still a mystery. While there are lots of variants of the EV already available, Porsche doesn't yet offer a full GT variant.

In August, the Taycan Turbo S set a new lap record for EVs around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. It rounded the 20.8-kilometer (12.9-mile) configuration in 7 minutes and 33.3 seconds. This was enough to take the crown from the Tesla Model S with a time of 7:35.

Porsche has been gradually improving the Taycan. A software update for 2020 to 2022 models and standard on the 2023 offers significant range increases. For example, the EPA estimate for a Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo improves to 233 miles from the previous 204 miles.