Listen to this article

The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T loads the entry-level model with performance parts for buyers who want something enjoyable to drive but don't need the quickest machine in the lineup. Deliveries begin in spring 2023 at a starting price of $118,050 after the $1,450 destination fee.

The T stands for touring, and Porsche positions this model between the standard 911 Carrera and the more powerful Carrera S. Power comes from a twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six engine making 379 horsepower (283 kilowatts) and 331 pound-feet (449 Newton-meters) of torque.

Gallery: 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T

27 Photos

The Carrera T's standard transmission is a seven-speed manual gearbox, which customers can't get on the entry-level 911 Carrera. As a no-cost option, buyers can opt for an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox. Plus, this model gets a mechanical limited-slip differential with Porsche Torque Vectoring, which is standard on the Carrera S but not available for the base vehicle.

911 Carrera T Pricing: 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T Price Starts At $118,050

With the seven-speed manual transmission, this model reaches 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.3 seconds. The PDK cuts the acceleration time to 3.8 seconds. Regardless of the gearbox, the car hits a top speed of 181 mph (291 kph).

Porsche loads the 911 Carrera T with lots of other performance equipment. It comes with the PASM Sport Suspension that drops the ride height by 0.39 inches (10 millimeters). The Sport Chrono Package and sport exhaust are also on the standard equipment list. Rear axle steering is an option.

To save weight, Porsche installs less sound insulation, thinner glass, and a smaller battery. This model also comes standard with a rear-seat delete. At no cost, a customer can specify the company to put the chairs back in. With the seven-speed manual and all of the mass reduction, a Carrera T weighs 100 pounds (45.36 kilograms) less than a base 911 Carrera.

Aesthetically, the 911 Carrera T wears Agate Gray trim on the mirror covers and model designation badges. The exhaust has black tailpipes. It rides on Titanium Grey Carrera S wheels that have a 20-inch diameter in front and measure 21 inches at the back.

Inside, this model comes with a GT Sport steering wheel and four-way adjustable Sport Plus seats. Dark gray, matte black, and high-gloss black accents decorate the cabin. The optional Carrera T Interior Package lets customers select Slate Grey or Lizard Green accents for the seat belts, seat stripes, stitching, 911 logo on the headrests, and floor mats. If someone ticks this box, it's possible to add leather upholstery to the doors, center console, and dashboard. Seperately, full bucket seats and 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus are available as upgrades.