Land Rover has been an off-road icon for decades. The automaker has a strong portfolio today, but it wouldn't be here if it hadn't laid the groundwork for its success. That started with models like the Series II, which can undergo a radical redesign thanks to Himalaya 4x4. The company offers a line of restoration and restomod models.

The aftermarket specialist builds open-air Series and Defender, and its latest Series II is a stunner. Finished in powder blue, the SUV underwent a substantial redesign to outfit it with modern technologies. Don't let the simple design fool you.

Underneath the sheet metal is General Motors' LV3 V6 engine. Himalaya says that the engine pumps out 300 horsepower (223 kilowatts). It pairs with GM's 6L80-E six-speed automatic gearbox. The tuner also upgrades the SUV with a Fox suspension, and the rig rides on a coil-sprung chassis. Himalaya tuned the suspension for off-road treks and installed a Wilwood braking system for stopping power.

"Our new open-air Series builds are fantastic rigs for warm weather and tropical climates," said company president Greg Shondel. "The vehicle's unique aesthetic really stands out and speaks to a certain type of collector."

The Land Rover's aesthetic is clean and straightforward. The chopped body features an upright windscreen and sharp lines, with a simple interior completing the build. Himalaya finished the cab in durable high-grade chestnut leather "made to shrug off any wet weather." The open-air design leaves the beach cruiser's interior exposed to inclement weather. The Land Rover also sports an integrated Alpine stereo system with Bluetooth connectivity.

A Himalaya 4x4 Land Rover doesn't come cheap, with prices ranging from $250,000 to $300,000. However, Himalaya makes it worth it, with the new Series IIA models being a perfect representation of the company's attention to detail. A restomod like this is almost too pristine to get dirty, but the Land Rover is designed to tackle rough and muddy terrain, and the upgrades from Himalaya 4x4 only help fortify its off-road capabilities.