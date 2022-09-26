Listen to this article

All good things come to an end. After building 11,465 units, Lamborghini is done assembling the Aventador. The final car is an Ultimae Roadster with a special shade of blue from the brand's Ad Personam customization division. It's going to a buyer in Switzerland.

Technically, this is the second time Lamborghini ended Aventador production. Fifteen examples of the Ultimae were among the 4,000 Volkswagen Group vehicles that sank on the Felicity Ace cargo ship. The brand restarted the model's assembly to replace the lost units.

Gallery: Lamborghini Aventador End of an era

24 Photos

24 Photos

The Aventador proved to be a huge success for Lamborghini. The company delivered more of them than all of its previous V12 models combined. In fact, the model topped the Murcielago after just five years of production. Eighty-five percent of customers took advantage of Ad Personam customization, resulting in more than 200 unique colors and trims hitting the road.

Lamborghini introduced the Aventador as the LP 700-4 coupe at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show. It boasted an in-house-developed 6.5-liter V12 engine with a 60-degree angle between the banks of cylinders. The initial version made 690 horsepower (515 kilowatts) and 509 pound-feet (690 Newton-meters). The powerplant accelerated the car to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 218 mph (350 kph).

During the Aventador's model run, Lamborghini made quite a few variants of it and used the model as the basis for several small-run models. They included the SVJ that achieved a Nurburgring Nordschleife record for the time with a lap of six minutes and 44.97 seconds. There was also the Veneno, Centenario, Sian FKP 37, and Countach LPI 800-4.

Recent spy shots offer a glimpse of the Aventador's successor. It looks similar to the current model. The headlights seem smaller. The rear fenders have revised inlets with horizontal strakes.

The high-voltage warning sticker on the rear fender confirms the reports that the new model is hybrid assisted. The combustion powerplant is reportedly still a V12.

With Aventador production complete, look for the successor to begin production in 2023.