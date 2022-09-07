Listen to this article

Well, this is interesting. Usually, renderings come from people with too much free time on their hands or after being commissioned by a magazine. It's a different situation here as a tuner took matters into its own hands to unofficially preview the Lamborghini Aventador's replacement. Recent spy shots of camouflaged prototypes have served as the basis for the adjacent digital design exercise provided by DMC.

It's quite clear the imaginary body kit takes after the Sián FKP 37 while staying true as much as possible to the details we've seen on test vehicles undergoing testing earlier this year. However, with prototypes being heavily disguised, we are fairly certain the rendering is not entirely accurate. Nevertheless, it gives us an idea of how the V12 supercar will evolve to replace a model that we first saw about 11 years ago yet still looks spectacular to this day.

Lamborghini Aventador replacement rendering by DMC

Confirmed to have a newly developed V12 engine with electric assistance, the flagship raging bull will be unveiled at some point next year. While the Sián FKP 37 used supercapacitor technology, the Aventador successor will rely on a plug-in hybrid powertrain that'll likely come with a weight penalty. Why is Sant'Agata Bolognese going down this road? Because even Lamborghini has to abide by stricter emissions regulations.

The silver lining is that an all-new V12 should still be of the naturally aspirated variety rather than going the turbocharging route. Company CEO Stephan Winkelmann has said the Aventador replacement won't be mechanically related to the Sián FKP 37, adding it'll be a completely new car. He went on to confirm it's going to have all-wheel steering as well as AWD, active aero, and plenty of carbon fiber to keep weight in check.

The new V12 machine will set the tone for Lamborghini's electrified intentions as every new model coming from 2023 is going to be a hybrid. The Huracan replacement has already been confirmed to adopt a PHEV setup with a combustion engine featuring more than six cylinders. The Urus will also rock down the electrified avenue by 2024 ahead of the company’s first EV slated to arrive in 2028 as a crossover.