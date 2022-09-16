Listen to this article

If you haven't already poured one out for the Nissan Maxima, now is the time. The seasoned flagship sedan gets a small price increase for 2023, but it will never be more expensive than it is now. That's because it won't exist.

Nissan is killing the Maxima at the end of 2023. The final year of production doesn't offer much in the way of change, with the automaker swapping out old Nissan badges for the new minimalist design. The range-topping Platinum trim is an exception, as it gains semi-aniline leather seats and illuminated kick plates.

All trims get a higher price tag as well, with the base Maxima SV starting at $39,235 and the midrange Maxima SR starting at $44,395. That's a $300 bump for both compared to 2022, but the range-topping 2023 Nissan Maxima Platinum is $1,100 more expensive, starting at $45,345. All prices include a mandatory $1,095 destination fee.

Gallery: 2023 Nissan Maxima

9 Photos

Thus far, it's a quiet end to a 42-year run for the enduring sedan. It started life in 1981 as the Datsun Maxima, sending power to the rear wheels through an inline-six engine. Front-wheel drive and a V6 engine arrived for the second generation in 1985, now wearing Nissan badges. That formula endured for the rest of the Maxima's life, with the current model carrying a 300-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 driving the front wheels through a CVT.

"Maxima is one of the most storied nameplates for Nissan in North America," said a Nissan spokesperson in an email to Motor1.com. On Wednesday, August 3, we announced to our employees, suppliers, and dealers that the current-generation Maxima will end production in the middle of 2023. As part of Nissan’s Ambition 2030 plan, the company is prioritizing electric vehicles and advanced technologies, and by 2030, 40 percent of Nissan vehicle sales will be fully electric, with more to be electrified. Additionally, earlier this year Nissan announced two all-new, all-electric models at the Canton assembly plant in Mississippi."

The Maxima is the latest in a long line of sedans recently discontinued as SUVs and crossovers become mainstay family transportation. The Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger will exit the scene in 2023. The Chevrolet Malibu is rumored to be on its way out, as is the Hyundai Sonata. Ford stopped selling sedans in the US years ago, but the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord show no signs of slowing.