An inflated economy, spurred by a variety of global and domestic circumstances, is looming large in the minds of American consumers everywhere. Corporations, including automakers, are also facing rising costs, which is readily apparent when it’s time to turn in that killer mid-pandemic lease deal and replace it with something else.

That’s why it’s refreshing that Nissan is only raising the price on the 2023 Rogue by $210 across the board. The base S model will start at $28,655 including its $1,295 destination charge, up from $28,445. The mid-level SV and SL grades will start at $30,345 and $35,005, respectively, while the flagship Rogue Platinum will cost $38,435. Adding all-wheel drive to any of the trim levels brings the price up $1,500.

While the extra $210 doesn’t bring any huge upgrades to the Rogue, the price jump seems reasonable, especially when compared to the $2,300 price jump the 2023 Corvette got before orders for the model year even closed. Likewise, the Ford Mustang Mach-E’s price went up, with a minimum increase of $3,200 on some models, while others saw an $8,675 hike.

And it’s not like the Rogue is selling slowly. As Nissan’s best-selling product, 2021 sales of the small crossover nearly tripled that of the Altima – although to be fair, the automaker doesn’t separate the larger Rogue from the one-generation-old Rogue Sport in its quarterly reports. We’re not sure if the family CUV is experiencing the same production delays and logistical issues as other vehicles today, but the Rogue is an important product for Nissan, and it seems like the company doesn’t want to alienate its budget-conscious buyers with some massive year-over-year sticker shock.

The 2023 Rogue is powered by a 1.5-liter inline-three, bolstered with a turbocharger and the company’s novel variable-compression technology. With 201 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque (150 kilowatts and 305 newton-meters), the VC-Turbo engine is one of the stoutest in its segment, while also achieving between 31 and 33 miles per gallon combined in EPA testing. The first time we drove the snappy inline-three, we found it to be charming and responsive, only adding to our appreciation of the Nissan Rogue.

