Massive luxury RVs are certainly fantastic, and do-it-yourself camper van builds are neat. But there's also the minimalist segment filled with small teardrop trailers that can follow an off-roader just about anywhere. Oregon-based Aero Teardrops has a new model called The Burnside, and while the front is all about that iconic teardrop shape, the back is a bit more square.

By that, we mean completely square. That's why Aero Teardrops nicknames this camper the squaredrop, but the combination of tear and square offers some advantages. Among other things, there's room inside for an extra-large full-size bed that offers plenty of headroom no matter which direction you sleep. It also creates a sizable galley at the back for cooking and storage. The base model leaves the galley wide open with a countertop and storage, but options include a built-in stove and a plug-in cooler, among other things.

The Burnside comes standard with a 12-volt deep cycle battery for power and rides on a 3,500-pound Timbren suspension system. It also sports rear stabilizer jacks at the back and is wired for 120-volt shore power. Inside, the aforementioned bed is part of the standard package along with LED lighting, a roof fan, and multiple USB ports. In its base form, the 14-foot camper trailer has a dry weight of 1,250 pounds.

While the base model Burnside is a minimalist camper, Aero Teardrops offers a plethora of options to significantly dress it up. The roof fan can be swapped for an air conditioner, and a propane-powered furnace is available for all-season camping. Multiple awnings are offered, along with a solar wiring kit and portable panels, roof racks, roof tents, an interior bunk, a swing-out counter for the galley, and more. 10 different color options are offered at no additional cost.

The Burnside has a base price of $14,559 according to the company's online configurator. Options can push the trailer beyond $20,000, but compared to million-dollar luxury rigs or wild custom campers, it presents a simple camping solution for those venturing on or off the beaten path.