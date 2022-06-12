Listen to this article

Teardrop campers got their names because of their shapes, especially when viewed from the sides. However, Koreans Kyung-Hyun and Jieun created a different type of teardrop camper trailer – one that could be the perfect pair to your Tesla Cybertruck when it becomes available.

Meet the Polydrop, and from the name itself, it is a polygonal trailer that somehow resembles the upcoming all-electric Tesla truck. If you think the Polydrop was copied from the Tesla, you'd be wrong as the first prototype of this geometric trailer came in 2017, weighing only 680 pounds (308 kilograms). It was towed by a Jieun's small car for a year.

Gallery: Polydrop Teardrop Camper Trailer

18 Photos

The Polydrop is relatively compact, measuring 13 feet 7 inches (4.14 meters) long, 6 ft (1.8 m) wide, and 6 ft 3 in (1.9 m) tall with a roof rack and awning in place. Ground clearance is at 15 in (0.4 m). Keeping bombs at bay is a Timbren axle-less independent suspension setup, which should be comfortable even on less ideal roads.

Built on an aluminum frame, the Polydrop is lightweight and durable to rust. Dry weight for the base P17 Essential is from 820 to 1,100 lbs (372 to 499 kg) depending on the accessories added.

The Polydrop has an insulated cabin up to 8.7 in (0.2 m) thick, rated up to R-41 value of insulation. Enter through the gullwing doors and you'll be greeted with warm lighting with an option to add a skylight with a bug screen (for ventilation).

There are plenty of storage spaces inside and outside, while the rear is reserved for the foldout kitchenettes. Depending on the Polydrop variant, solar panels on the roof can be added for additional power to the 1.2kWh LiFePO4 Battery.

The Polydrop camper trailer starts at $16,990 for the P17 Essential variant, which has a lead time of six months. Meanwhile, the all-electric P17A1 starts at $28,990.