The 2024 Ford Mustang will be revealed to the world in full exactly one week from now. The sports car with an internal designation S650 will debut in style and the automaker is preparing a memorable event that has already started with a convoy of Ford vehicles headed to Detroit for the big premiere. All our questions about the new pony car will be answered on September 14 but there’s now a new report giving more fresh information.

Automotive News has a new article talking about the new Mustang, which is likely to become the last generation Mustang with a combustion engine. This is more of a general assumption based on the automaker’s current electrification strategy but there’s something even more interesting in that piece that caught our attention. It comes without an official confirmation, though we won’t have to wait too long to find out whether it is true.

Around the middle of the article, Automotive News says plans for a hybrid Mustang have been scrapped and the rumored all-wheel-drive version is most likely not happening as well. We’d advise you to take this information with a grain of salt at this point as there’s nothing official coming from Ford but we will surely know more next week when the new Mustang will make its official debut.

Rumors about an electrified Mustang first appeared a few years ago and were later fueled by a LinkedIn account belonging to someone who claimed they worked on the S650 program. A patent filing in the US from several years ago also showed a Mustang with a “twin-motor drive system for hybrid vehicle” using a V8 combustion engine and two electric motors for an all-wheel-drive setup. Chances of seeing a hybrid AWD Mustang now seem slim, though.

One thing we know for sure is that the new pony car will continue to rely on a V8 engine. A recent teaser promised V8 power for the next generation of the world’s most popular sports car and there also seems to be a new GT Performance trim coming. All will be unveiled on September 14 so stay tuned.