Ford slipped a brief but notable teaser for the 2024 Mustang in a recent social media post. A 10-second video advertises The Stampede, which has evolved from a live debut of the seventh-generation pony car to a pre-show cruise and party which Mustang owners are invited to attend. But the clip reveals a significant change coming to the Mustang's backside, and possibly a new trim level.

The video opens with a suitcase in the back of a car, presumably a new Ford Mustang. The trunk lid closes, revealing a familiar GT badge in the center of the panel. However, the panel isn't black as it's been for the entire sixth-generation run. The new model will go back to body color between the taillights, and that's a big deal. The blackout treatment is an iconic look for the Mustang that dates back all the way back to the first generation. It's been available on and off from the factory through the years, but it seems it will be off for the seventh generation. That is, at least on some trims.

Less noticeable is the word Performance etched into the GT badge. Aside from the convertible, the current GT is available in Fastback and Fastback Premium trim. A GT Performance Package is available for $6,700 that adds upgraded brakes, tweaked suspension, and other enhancements, but could that morph into a new GT Performance trim for 2024? Spy photos have captured camouflaged Mustang prototypes that look rather aggressive, so it's certainly a possibility.

Our questions will be answered on September 14. That's when the new Mustang will debut, and Ford is pulling out all the stops to make it memorable. The automaker confirmed that over 1,000 Mustang owners have registered to participate in The Stampede on September 14, but a two-week road trip called The Drive Home actually begins on September 6 in Tacoma, Washington. A Ford convoy will cover several states, ultimately arriving in Dearborn for the cruise to the debut.

