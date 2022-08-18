Listen to this article

The age of automobiles with internal-combustion engines is nearly over, but it's not over yet for the Ford Mustang. An all-new pony car will debut in September 2022, and while we don't know the long-term plan for Ford's enduring war horse, the seventh generation will start the same way the first gen did nearly 60 years ago: by converting gasoline into noise, tire smoke, and grins.

We've seen camouflaged Mustang prototypes out and about for several months now, in coupe and convertible format. Ford officials have also dropped some hints about what's coming for the next-gen car, and some of those "hints" have been straight-up confirmations. As such, there's quite a bit we already know about the forthcoming Mustang, from styling cues to mechanical components.

2024 Ford Mustang Powertrain

While the Dodge Challenger is poised to lose its V8 for the next generation, Ford Mustang buyers can still get one. An early spy video captured a V8 Mustang prototype on the move, clearly emitting a throaty soundtrack. Sometime later, a Ford executive straight-up confirmed that yes, the new Mustang will keep its V8 engine. That almost certainly means the 5.0-liter V8, which could be massaged to produce a bit more than the 450 horsepower currently offered.

However, there's a curious V8 wildcard that surfaced back in 2020. The former president of Unifor, a major Canadian trade union connected to the auto industry, said Ford would offer a new 6.8-liter V8 engine in "derivatives for the Mustang and F-150." This engine would come from Ford's Windsor, Ontario assembly plant, as mentioned in a press release from Unifor. Ford never offered additional information on the engine, and nothing has been heard since. But a public statement from a union president is hard to ignore.

V8s aside, the turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine is expected to carry over from the current model. But what about electric power? That's the big question surrounding the seventh-generation pony, as rumors say this could be the point when Ford offers a plug-in hybrid Mustang with all-wheel drive. Nothing of the sort has been confirmed or even teased by Ford, so at the very least, we don't expect anything electrified at launch.

Regardless of the engine, row-your-own enthusiasts can still manage power the old-fashioned way. Ford has confirmed the new Mustang will offer a six-speed manual transmission, in addition to an automatic.

2024 Ford Mustang Styling

Ford isn't rocking the boat when it comes to the Mustang's design. Our exclusive 2024 Ford Mustang renderings peel back the camouflage from numerous prototype sightings and leaked images to reveal a slightly larger grille for the GT model, dropping further into the lower fascia in a fashion similar to the current Mustang Shelby GT500. Corner vents should grow larger as well, and headlights will adopt a thinner, clean look. On EcoBoost models, the grille should remain the same but the lower fascia might have smaller vents.

In profile, don't expect the new Mustang to differ significantly from the outgoing model. The wheelbase appears the same, and the pony car's proportions – a long hood in front with a steeply racked fastback in the rear – look extremely similar. The C-pillar on the new car seems thinner, leaving more room for larger side windows. And though we've yet to have a clear view of the new 'Stang's taillights, we'd be absolutely shocked if Ford doesn't keep the iconic three three-bar vertical design.

As for upgrade packages and trim levels, we've already seen a prototype sporting aggressive exhaust tips, upgraded brakes, and super-sticky tires. This all but confirms the availability of a GT performance package, and special edition trims like the California Special should arrive eventually. A high-performance Shelby model is expected to return, though that's likely a bit further down the road. There's no word yet on the availability of limited-run models like the Mach 1, Boss, or Bullitt.

2024 Ford Mustang Interior

Less is known about the new Mustang's greenhouse, but it should retain a rather conventional layout. Regardless of the transmission, a lever will rise from the center console to select gears. A larger center touchscreen display will sit above the console in a simplified dash that eliminates some – but not all – tactile controls. A separate digital display is expected for the driver, but Mustang interior spy photos suggest they won't be connected under a single large screen as we're seeing with brands like BMW. The availability of advanced technology like Ford's Blue Cruise system is unknown at this time.

2024 Ford Mustang Price

Pricing information isn't available yet for the seventh-generation Mustang. The current model starts at $28,865 for an EcoBoost with a six-speed manual transmission. The V8-powered GT starts at $39,440, also equipped with a six-speed stick. It's safe to assume pricing for the 2024 Mustang will be higher, but given the steady decline of Mustang sales in recent years, we'd be surprised if Ford launched the new model with a significantly higher MSRP.

2024 Ford Mustang Availability

Ford will debut the 2024 Ford Mustang on September 14, 2022, just ahead of the 2022 North American International Detroit Auto Show. The exact timeframe for ordering and deliveries is still unknown, though it should certainly reach dealerships in the summer of 2023 at the latest.

