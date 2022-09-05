Listen to this article

While not widely available in the United States, the Citroen Ami is one of our favorite new vehicles. It is a cute fully electric microcar that can be driven by 14-year-olds without driving licenses in some European countries. It is now ready to be launched in the United Kingdom and there’s a new special edition model to celebrate the market launch in the UK.

The so-called My Ami Tonic features a unique khaki and yellow exterior color scheme and bespoke wheel covers. There are also new decorative roof rails, though they can’t support a roof cargo box. Also new for this special edition model is the pair of headlight bezels with a design inspired by sunglasses.

Gallery: Citroen My Ami Tonic

37 Photos

Inside the cabin, the funky theme continues with + and - stickers on the A-pillars, as well as yellow accents corresponding with the exterior trim. The door pulls, bag hook and the two front panels are finished in yellow with contrasting khaki accents on the dashboard. If you are having trouble using the door handles and windows, yellow directional arrows will guide you.

As standard, the Citroen My Ami Tonic comes equipped with a smartphone holder, three storage bins, door nets, a bag hook, all-season floor mats, and a central separation net. A special dongle is used to connect your smartphone with the special My Ctrieon application that gives more information regarding the vehicle.

No mechanical upgrades are introduced and the My Ami tonic continues to be powered by an electric motor good for 8 horsepower (6 kilowatts). A 5.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack supplies the electric energy, providing a range between two charges of up to 43.5 miles (70 kilometers) depending on the driving style and road conditions. The top speed is just 28 miles per hour (45 kilometers per hour).

Depending on the market, the Ami is also sold as a cargo vehicle for small town deliveries. Just earlier this year, Citroen introduced a buggy version with visual enhancements, though it is no longer available as it was quickly sold out.