The Topolino moniker was used for the last time on a production vehicle more than 60 years ago. However, Fiat has plans to resurrect the legendary name with a brand new mini electric vehicle. It won’t be designed from scratch but will instead be based on a very cute zero-emissions machine sold by Citroen in Europe.

According to information from Automotive News, Fiat will receive a version of the Citroen Ami and the first prototype of the model has already been shown to dealers. One dealer who saw the vehicle in person told the online publication it is slightly more refined than the original version from Citroen.

In many European countries, the Ami is classified as a quadricycle because of its low power and small size. It can be driven from the age of 14 to 16, making it ideal for suburban and urban areas. Just like the Ami, the Topolino is expected to be sold in passenger and cargo versions and there could also be a convertible model with a canvas soft top.

At 2.41 meters (95 inches) long, the Ami has room for two grown-ups and is powered by a small electric motor with a peak output of just 8 horsepower (6 kilowatts). The top speed is 28 miles per hour (45 kilometers per hour) and has a 7.2-meter turning circle. A 5.5-kWh battery pack provides a WLTP-certified range of 75 kilometers (47 miles) with a single charge.

Fiat’s version of the vehicle is expected to debut with the same tech specifications, though, according to the report from Automotive News, it could have a more upscale cabin. Just like the Citroen Ami – and the Opel Rocks-e which is a rebranded version of the same vehicle – the Topolino will be assembled at Stellantis’ plant in Kenitra, Morocco. The output of this factory is expected to increase to about 35,000 to 40,000 units annually once the Topolino hits the assembly lines at some point next year.