The Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept from December 2021 is entering production in a limited run of just 50 units. The French brand is selling these special vehicles exclusively online starting June 21.

The production version of the My Ami Buggy features a dark green body with a few bright yellow accents and bronze-colored steel wheels with black center caps. Rather than the concept's open sides, this variant has tubular doors. The dark gray roof has a canvas section that owners can unsnap and store behind the seats.

Compared to the standard Ami, this version has a more rugged look thanks to front and rear bumper reinforcements and black trim around the wheel arches and side sills. A spoiler attaches to the rear of the roof.

Inside, the seats are black with yellow stitching. Storage spots on the dashboard are the same yellow color. This model comes with a plaque that displays "My Ami Buggy Ultra Special Limited Edition" and the production number out of the 50 units.

The My Ami Buggy Concept (gallery above) had several rugged pieces that are absent from the production model. The show car had covers over the headlights, tubular brush bars, all-terrain tires, a light bar, and a full-sized spare tire on the roof. It also had a custom set of luggage

The Citroën My Ami Buggy has a base cost of €9,790. The 50 people who get them will receive the vehicle via home delivery on August 8.

The Ami has an electric motor making 8 horsepower (6 kilowatts) and has a 5.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack. The top speed is just 28 miles per hour (45 kilometers per hour). It has a range of up to 43.5 miles (70 kilometers). The low speed means that people as young as 14 in France can legally drive the little EV.

In addition to this rugged version, Citroen has also offered a cargo-carrying version of the Ami. There's also the Opel Rocks-E, which is the same vehicle with a different badge. Fiat is reportedly getting a version, too.