The Citroën Ami may not be the prettiest electric vehicle out there, but 21,000 customers from nine countries have bought the EV since its commercial launch in April 2020. The latest version is the limited-run My Ami Buggy was sold exclusively online on June 21, 2022. As it turned out, people loved the little rugged machine, completely selling out in under 18 minutes.

According to Citroën, all of the 50 units of My Ami Buggy were sold in 17 minutes and 28 seconds. The quickest customer to order and pay online was able to complete the transaction in 2 minutes and 53 seconds.

That particular customer will receive one of the 50 numbered My Ami Buggy units personalized with his name. It will be delivered in the second half of August wherever the customer wishes.

Of note, the My Ami Buggy garnered interest from the public after its concept version was introduced in December 2021. Almost 1,800 customers expressed their desire to buy one, according to Citroën.

The production version of the Citroën My Ami Buggy comes with a dark green body with bright yellow accents far and in between. It has a set of bronze-colored steelies with black center caps.

Among the deviations from the concept version was the "doors." The production My Ami Buggy comes with tubular doors, as opposed to the open sides of the show car. Up top, the My Ami Buggy has a canvas roof that can be unsnapped and stored behind the seats for an open-top off-road experience.

The Citroën My Ami Buggy has a base price of €9,790 or around $10,300 with the current exchange rates. It's powered by an electric motor making 8 horsepower (6 kilowatts), drawing power from a 5.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack. It has a range of up to 43.5 miles (70 kilometers).