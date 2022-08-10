Listen to this article

Among the many automotive brands existing beneath the Stellantis umbrella, few offer such a creative palette of exterior paint options as Dodge and Jeep. That goes for actual colors as well as the names used to describe them, and as of today, there's something new for the Jeep Gladiator that's sure to grab your attention.

The color is called High Velocity, a particularly bright shade of yellow that's also offered on the Wrangler. Jeep describes the paint as bringing "bright sunshine" to its pickup truck line, and it only takes one look to understand just what that means. The hue is indeed very bright, balancing yellow and green to create something better suited to the name radioactive. In a motoring world where silver, gray, and white seem to dominate all other colors, it's absolutely impossible to miss High Velocity.

It's not expensive, either. Jeep says the shimmering shade is available with any Gladiator trim as a $395 option. Considering the only Gladiator color not a $395 add-on is white, High Velocity is right in line with other choices. Speaking of which, it joins Firecracker Red, Sarge Green, Hydro Blue, Sting-Gray, Granite Crystal, Black, and Bright White as color choices on the Gladiator for 2023.

"Since the Jeep Gladiator arrived for the 2020 model year, customization has been a huge part of its identity," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep in North America. "In response to customer requests, High Velocity is the latest example of another bold shade that strengthens the enthusiastic personality of our loyal and avid Jeep community."

Jeep hasn't yet announced pricing for 2023 Gladiator models. The 2022 Gladiator starts at $38,765 in Sport trim, including a $1,595 destination charge. Considering what we've seen at other automakers, at least a small year-over-year price increase certainly isn't out of the question.