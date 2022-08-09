Listen to this article

The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want a more aggressive look in place of the original cute appearance, the answer is in the video above. It takes the form of a mini Brabus G-Class replica retaining the size of the original crossover.

Collecting Cars on YouTube filmed the little G63 in the United Kingdom and we are absolutely in love with this little thing. The aggressive front end of the Brabus-tuned G63 looks very good in this scaled-down version wearing all the little details of the original – from the iconic fender-mounted indicators to the V8 badge on the sides. Even the side exit exhausts are mimicking the exhaust system of the original Brabus G63.

This G63 replica rides on 18-inch wheels with a black finish which look lovely. Even the door handles have the same design and function in the same way as the original Mercedes handles. There’s a small parking camera above the rear window and many Brabus badges around the body, including the wheels and spare tire cover.

The same level of attention is paid to the interior which has been completely modified. It now features orange leather for the seats, door panels, and dashboard with diamond stitching all around. The dashboard doesn’t have the high-tech layout of the original as the Jimny’s architecture probably doesn’t allow for such advanced systems to be installed. However, there’s a touchscreen display in the center for some of the infotainment functions and a keyless engine start, which is not available on the standard Suzuki.

No tweaks can be found under the hood, too. Power comes from a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine, in this case, mated to a four-speed automatic gearbox and sending power to all four wheels. The peak output is a modest 101 horsepower (75 kilowatts) and 102 pound-feet (138 Newton-meters) of torque at 4,000 rpm. Not even close to the power of the Brabus G63, but who cares when you have this fantastic look?