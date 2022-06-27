Listen to this article

The Volkswagen Touareg turned 20 this year and while it is no longer available in North America, it is still the brand’s flagship SUV in other regions of the world. The third-generation Touareg made its official debut in 2018 and now it’s time for a mid-cycle refresh to keep the demand alive.

Earlier this month, our spy photographers caught a prototype of the facelifted Touareg testing, though it was very cleverly disguised. The smart camouflage kept most of the visual revisions in secret, though we saw at least a few tweaks to the front fascia. Based on these spy photos, our friends and colleagues at Kolesa.ru made these two exclusive renderings previewing the design changes.

Gallery: 2023 VW Touareg facelift renderings

2 Photos

As you can see, the front fascia is the area where most of the changes will be focused. The radiator grille is expected to be reshaped with a new lower section giving the Touareg a more dynamic look. The headlights may continue with the same shape, though new internal graphics could make a better visual connection with the chrome trim on the fascia. Larger corner vents in the front bumper will round off the design tweaks at the front.

The rest of the 2023 Touareg will likely remain unchanged with the only little exception being the taillights. As these renderings preview, the light clusters at the back could gain new graphics to better communicate with the headlights.

It’s fair to say the upcoming facelift for the Touareg will bring very minimal visual revisions. The same goes for the interior where new trim options and upgraded material selection could be expected. In the engine department, a range of gasoline and diesel engines will be available, as well as plug-in power for those looking for a more efficient and powerful option. Mild-hybrid tech could boost the efficiency of the turbocharged combustion mills.

It seems that the Touareg is currently in the early stages of receiving a facelift. Given the nature of the changes, however, we don’t expect the development to take more than several months, which means a debut is possible before the end of the year.