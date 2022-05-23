Listen to this article

The Volkswagen Touareg turns 20 this year, and to celebrate, the automaker is launching a special-edition model. It’s called the Touareg Edition 20, and VW spruces it up inside and out with exclusive design touches.

The Touareg receives unique Meloe Blue paint on the exterior, and VW pairs it with high-gloss 20-inch Bogota wheels exclusive to the anniversary edition model. The automaker also darkens the side and rear windows and adds Edition 20 badging to the pillars. VW finishes the wheel arches and rear diffuser in a black glossy paint finish.

Gallery: Volkswagen Touareg Edition 20

11 Photos

Inside, VW continues the Edition 20 theming. The company installs illuminated sill panels with the Edition 20 logo. The interior also receives black Savona leather seats with diamond stitching and contrasting Ceramique (light beige). VW adds red and beige piping to the dash panel, steering wheel, and door inserts, while the leather gear shift lever gets an Edition 20 logo. Both VW’s Travel Assist and its Innovision Cockpit with the 15-inch infotainment display are standard in the special-edition model.

Volkswagen will offer the package with four drivetrain variants – the pair of V6 TDIs, the V6 TSI, and the plug-in hybrid V6 TSI. The PHEV offers the most oomph, pumping out 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. All four powertrains pair with VW’s eight-speed automatic and its all-wheel-drive system.

VW no longer offers the Touareg in the US. It was never a high seller for the brand, and the company discontinued selling it here a few years ago. However, VW continues to offer the SUV in other markets where it has found success. Since launching the SUV in 2002, VW has sold over one million examples of the SUV. VW introduced it two decades ago with an available 5.0-liter V10 TDI Diesel engine that cranked out 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque.

The Volkswagen Touareg Edition 20 launches in mid-June in Europe, with prices starting at €77,530 ($82,694 at today’s exchange rates). VW says it’s available to order now.